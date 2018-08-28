Candid Coaches: Who is the most underappreciated good head coach in college basketball?
The answers to this question show that Davidson's Bob McKillop is respected by his peers
CBS Sports college basketball writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed more than 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at some of the smallest Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, the coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics in the sport. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be posting the results on 10 questions we asked them.
The handful of active Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches at big-brand schools -- like Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams, Kentucky's John Calipari, Kansas' Bill Self and Michigan State's Tom Izzo -- tend to get most of the attention in college basketball because they're legends who still operate at the top of the sport. But know this: There are terrific tacticians at every level, in every league, guys who could also be household names throughout the country if they ever landed a blue-blood job.
Some have been to Final Fours.
Others have not.
But there are plenty of coaches who are undeniably better than their national reputations suggest. So given that nobody knows coaches better than coaches, and in attempt to identify the men who might not get the credit they deserve, we asked more than 100 college coaches the following question:
Who is the most underappreciated good head coach in college basketball?
Bob McKillop (Davidson)
10.5 percent
Ed Cooley (Providence)
9.5 percent
Rick Byrd (Belmont)
7.6 percent
Mike Brey (Notre Dame)
5.7 percent
Brad Brownell (Clemson)
5.7 percent
Mick Cronin (Cincinnati)
5.7 percent
Bob Huggins (West Virginia)
3.8 percent
Bruce Weber (Kansas State)
3.8 percent
John Beilein (Michigan)
2.9 percent
Lon Kruger (Oklahoma)
2.9 percent
Matt Painter (Purdue)
2.9 percent
Mike Young (Wofford)
2.9 percent
(Note: Every coach listed received at least three votes.)
Quotes that stood out
- "Bob McKillop was a great coach prior to Steph Curry. However, Steph gave him a lot national attention. He is one of the only coaches that could jump from the Southern Conference to the Atlantic 10 and win the regular season in his first year. They have been able to get better players since Curry was there. But he still does the most with the least."
- "Ed Cooley probably isn't underappreciated within the Big East or the northeast in general -- but I am not sure if nationally people realize how good this guy is and how good he has things rolling at Providence. To get to five straight NCAA Tournaments at Providence is an unbelievable accomplishment. Once he pushes through to the next level and gets to a Sweet 16, and people really take a closer look, they will see how good he is."
- "Mike Brey doesn't get the best recruits every year, but he's in the NCAA Tournament [almost] every year. And he does it in the same league as Duke and North Carolina. He's very comfortable in his own skin. He's perfect for the job he's got."
- "Brad Brownell is of the best X-and-O guys in terms of defensive strategy. Very creative and innovative on offense. He's one of those guys who will draw something up in the sand out of a huddle and do something you've never practiced before. It will be an out-of-bounds play or late-game situation. Never practiced it, never done it, but makes guys believe it will work. Some coaches always just do what they have in the playbook. He can improvise."
- "Mick Cronin doesn't get the credit he deserves. He had to replace a legend. That's not easy. And he inherited nothing. But now he goes to the Tournament every season. Wins every season. Doesn't get high-rated guys. But he gets his guys. Great evaluator. His teams have an identity. They know who they are, and that's because of him."
The takeaway
To the extent that Bob McKillop's name resonates nationally, it's because he coached Stephen Curry in college for three seasons and made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in what was his second year with the future two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. In fact, if a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer goes in, the Wildcats would've beaten Kansas and advanced to the Final Four. And I've always believed that scenario would've led to Bill Self, under scrutiny, bouncing to Oklahoma State.
But I digress.
My initial point: That run in the 2008 NCAA Tournament put McKillop on the national radar. But the truth is that he'd been really good at Davidson long before Curry enrolled. And, similarly, he's been really good in his post-Curry career.
Coaches know.
McKillop's resume features 11 Southern Conference regular-season titles -- five before Curry, three with Curry, three more after Curry. But, like one coach told us, his greatest achievement might be how his program seamlessly transitioned to the Atlantic 10 before the 2014-15 season and immediately won that league's regular-season title. Not even Brad Stevens, for all his greatness, did that when Butler moved from the Horizon League to the Atlantic 10 before the 2012-13 season. But McKillop, at this private liberal arts college with an enrollment of only around 2,000, did. He secured the A-10 trophy in 2013 and made the eighth NCAA Tournament of his career.
Then he made the NCAA Tournament again last season.
So that's nine.
McKillop has been the NABC National Coach of the Year once, his league's Coach of the Year nine different times. And multiple Atlantic 10 coaches have told me that the Davidson game is annually the toughest scout on their schedule because McKillop's teams always play smart, and because nobody else plays like McKillop's teams play. Beyond that, I can tell you, from spending time with the Atlantic 10 coaches at their meetings in Florida earlier this year, that McKillop is revered by his colleagues. He's not the biggest voice in the room. But his presence is undeniable. He has the respect of the people he competes against. And the results of this poll suggest that respect actually transcends conferences and resonates at all levels of the sport.
CBS Sports' Candid Coaches series for college basketball
- Do you believe the FBI will charge another coach in its case on college basketball?
- Will the NCAA's new guidelines make the recruiting experience better or worse for coaches and prospects?
- Has the FBI's investigation significantly reduced cheating in the past 10 months?
- Will the Commission on College Basketball actually solve the sport's problems?
- Which player would you most want to add to your own roster for the 2018-19 season?
- Who will be the best team in 2018-19?
CBS Sports' Candid Coaches series for college football
- Does Alabama deserve to be considered the best team?
- Which coach would you like to grab a beer with and chill out?
- Should players receive additional money for use of their name and likeness?
- Who are the cleanest coaches in college football?
- Who are the most overrated and underrated college football coaches?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Candid Coaches: Are more arrests coming?
For many in college basketball, it's the biggest question on the table in the sport at this...
-
Breaking down UK's non-conference slate
Previewing the three early season blueblood battles for UK in its non-conference slate
-
Candid coaches dish on recruiting rules
No question we asked this year brought on more dialogue, reflection and protest than this...
-
Candid Coaches: Impact of FBI probe
The coaches we surveyed were split on the impact of the federal probe of bribery and corruption...
-
The NCAA should reveal its NET formula
The NCAA hasn't decided if it will reveal how its new ranking system is computed, but it s...
-
Podcast: NCAA replaces RPI with NET
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the NCAA's decision to replace the RPI with the NE...