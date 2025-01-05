There's no way to quantify what I'm about to write. I can't prove it. But it just seems like what Cooper Flagg is doing at Duke should be a bigger story than it is.
Do you agree?
Yes, I understand that Flagg entered college with an unusual amount of hype that's even led to a "Cooper Flagg Tracker" here at CBSSports.com. I'm not suggesting nobody's paying attention. But, like I mentioned on a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, if you would've told me back in October that Flagg would be averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for a Duke team that's in the top five of most computers, and as high as No. 2 in some, I would've told you it would be the biggest story in the sport by far. I would've told you it would feel like Zion Williamson at Duke all over again complete with people as famous as Barack Obama showing up at games.
But it doesn't feel that way, does it?
Just to make sure we all understand what we're talking about, here's what we're talking about: a generational talent, who has for a while been projected as the first pick in whatever NBA Draft he enters, has the biggest brand in the sport ranked in the top five everywhere, is leading his team in five major statistical categories, and is in contention to be the youngest Wooden Award winner ever. But, if you're not a Duke fan, or friends with a Duke fan, when's the last time anybody said something to you about it?
I'm asking these questions in this space right now because Flagg had another nice game this weekend. The 6-foot-9 freshman took 12 shots, made seven of them and finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Saturday's 89-62 win at SMU. That performance helped the Blue Devils improve to 12-2 overall, including 4-2 in Quadrant 1. Only two schools have more Q1 wins. That's among the reasons why Duke is No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Tennessee, the only team left with a zero in the loss column, remains No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive day.
The Blue Devils won't face another currently ranked team until they meet Illinois on Feb. 22 inside New York's Madison Square. (That fact doesn't reflect well on the ACC, obviously.) In other words, Flagg won't have many top-25 matchups that elevate his stage.
That's too bad.
But, make no mistake, this just-turned-18-year-old is living up to, if not exceeding, all expectations two months into what will likely be a five-month college career. Bottom line, we expected Cooper Flagg to be great -- and he's been really great and possibly under-appreciated. Our next chance to see him comes Tuesday. That's when the Blue Devils host Pitt at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 76-52 win over Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|--
|14-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 84-68 win over Missouri. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Texas.
|--
|13-1
|3
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 74-55 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Utah.
|--
|12-1
|4
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 89-62 win at SMU. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Pitt.
|--
|12-2
|5
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 22 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 107-79 win over Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at South Carolina.
|--
|12-2
|6
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 79-71 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Georgetown.
|1
|13-2
|7
Kentucky
|Lamont Butler finished with 19 points and eight assists in Saturday's 106-100 win over Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Georgia.
|1
|12-2
|8
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. committed five turnovers in Saturday's 106-100 loss at Kentucky. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee.
|2
|13-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Szymon Zapala finished with 15 points and two blocks in Friday's 69-62 win at Ohio State. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Washington.
|--
|12-2
|10
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 85-50 win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
|1
|13-1
|11
Illinois
|Tre White finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 109-77 win at Oregon. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Washington.
|1
|10-3
|12
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-60 win over Texas. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma.
|1
|12-2
|13
Kansas
|KJ Adams was 1 of 5 from the field in Tuesday's 62-61 loss to West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Sunday at UCF.
|1
|9-3
|14
UCLA
|Dylan Andrews was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 66-58 loss at Nebraska. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|4
|11-3
|15
Oregon
|Jadrian Tracey was 1-of-5 from the field in Thursday's 109-77 loss to Illinois. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Maryland.
|--
|12-2
|16
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Thursday's 81-61 at Minnesota. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Northwestern.
|--
|10-4
|17
Memphis
|Tyrese Hunter finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 90-62 win at Florida Atlantic. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against North Texas.
|--
|11-3
|18
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 81-68 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Providence.
|--
|11-3
|19
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-51 win over Georgia. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|12-2
|20
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 96-68 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against San Diego.
|--
|12-4
|21
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 86-55 win over BYU. The Cougars' next game is Monday against TCU.
|--
|10-3
|22
West Virginia
|Javon Small finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 69-50 win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' next game is Tuesday against Arizona.
|1
|11-2
|23
Utah St.
|Ian Martinez finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 89-83 win over Fresno State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday at San Jose State.
|3
|14-1
|24
Oklahoma
|Jeremiah Fears was 5-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 107-79 loss at Alabama. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against Texas A&M.
|2
|13-1
|25
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 85-74 win at USC. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|NR
|11-3
|26
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 32 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 116-85 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Monday at Rutgers.
|NR
|11-3