There's no way to quantify what I'm about to write. I can't prove it. But it just seems like what Cooper Flagg is doing at Duke should be a bigger story than it is.

Do you agree?

Yes, I understand that Flagg entered college with an unusual amount of hype that's even led to a "Cooper Flagg Tracker" here at CBSSports.com. I'm not suggesting nobody's paying attention. But, like I mentioned on a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, if you would've told me back in October that Flagg would be averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for a Duke team that's in the top five of most computers, and as high as No. 2 in some, I would've told you it would be the biggest story in the sport by far. I would've told you it would feel like Zion Williamson at Duke all over again complete with people as famous as Barack Obama showing up at games.

But it doesn't feel that way, does it?

Just to make sure we all understand what we're talking about, here's what we're talking about: a generational talent, who has for a while been projected as the first pick in whatever NBA Draft he enters, has the biggest brand in the sport ranked in the top five everywhere, is leading his team in five major statistical categories, and is in contention to be the youngest Wooden Award winner ever. But, if you're not a Duke fan, or friends with a Duke fan, when's the last time anybody said something to you about it?

I'm asking these questions in this space right now because Flagg had another nice game this weekend. The 6-foot-9 freshman took 12 shots, made seven of them and finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Saturday's 89-62 win at SMU. That performance helped the Blue Devils improve to 12-2 overall, including 4-2 in Quadrant 1. Only two schools have more Q1 wins. That's among the reasons why Duke is No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Tennessee, the only team left with a zero in the loss column, remains No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive day.

The Blue Devils won't face another currently ranked team until they meet Illinois on Feb. 22 inside New York's Madison Square. (That fact doesn't reflect well on the ACC, obviously.) In other words, Flagg won't have many top-25 matchups that elevate his stage.

That's too bad.

But, make no mistake, this just-turned-18-year-old is living up to, if not exceeding, all expectations two months into what will likely be a five-month college career. Bottom line, we expected Cooper Flagg to be great -- and he's been really great and possibly under-appreciated. Our next chance to see him comes Tuesday. That's when the Blue Devils host Pitt at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

