Another week, another incident in which a coach runs onto the floor mid-game and nearly collides with a player. When will they learn they cannot and should not do this?

Not anytime soon, it appears.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams became the latest in a long list of coaches to do so over the weekend in a laughably egregious example when he trotted out near midcourt to try to get the attention of an official for a timeout. Williams' antics nearly caused a collision with a Tennessee player that might have sparked a larger conversation about the dangers of coaches on the court.

Fortunately, no incident occurred beyond a viral video -- one of the highlights ... er ... lowlights of this week's column recapping some of the best and worst of the week that was -- but it's hard to watch and digest the absurdity without wondering about the safety hazard that this season has become thanks to crazy college coaches.

Stay off the floor!

This week's best and worst of the week in college basketball, headlined by Buzz's bad behavior, is below.

Dunk of the Week: Edwards windmills it home

Before slinking to a third consecutive home loss over the weekend, Kentucky had an exhibition game of sorts at Vanderbilt that freshman wing Justin Edwards used as a dunk competition. Edwards, the former five-star prospect who is a potential lottery pick, showed off his athleticism in the 109-77 win with a windmill in transition to finish a slam with style.

Quote of the Week: Ed Cooley is "Rich as s---"



Ed Cooley's first season as the Georgetown coach has been anything but successful -- the Hoyas fell to 1-11 in Big East play this week -- but Cooley has apparently not lost his swagger.

As the Hoyas fell on the road to Seton Hall, one fan teased Cooley for getting "$7 million per win" -- a heckle implying Cooley is overpaid based on his team's performance.

Cooley leaned into it.

"You know what, I'm rich as a motherf------," said Cooley, according to the Asbury Park Press. "I'm rich as s---."

His team might stink, but Cooley is right: He is indeed rich as s---.

Laugh of the Week: Weaver smacks his dome

Texas' Chendall Weaver turned in both a Dunk of the Week candidate and a Laugh of the Week candidate all within the same sequence this week as his Longhorns downed West Virginia 94-58. Weaver ducked to the rim for a smooth finish and slammed home an easy two points, but he bloopered his way into the highlight reel by chin-upping and bumping his dome up against the backboard.

Video of the week: Buzz goes berserk

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams went berserk at midcourt during his team's 85-69 win vs. Tennessee this weekend in an attempt to call a timeout. He was let off easy with a warning despite getting all the way to the halfcourt mark and nearly colliding with Volunteers forward Tobe Awaka.

Best of the rest



Return of the Mack?

Former Xavier and Louisville coach Chris Mack said he is open to a return to coaching for the first time since he was ousted as the Cardinals coach in 2022. Despite those struggles, Mack could be sought after because of his successful run at Xavier from 2009-2018.

"For the first time since the whole Louisville time, I'm going to look at the options and see what's out there," he said this week. "If [it's a good fit] ... we'll see."

Mack said he "needs a purpose" beyond just working out and hanging out with his son but misses coaching.

"I've enjoyed the time away, I've learned a whole lot," he added.

Oldest player in sport makes season debut

The oldest player in college hoops this season, 26-year-old Alexis Yetna, made his season debut this week for Fairfield. The MVP of the inaugural Perry Ellis All-Stars who transferred in from Seton Hall appeared in two games vs. Ryder and Saint Peter's. Yetna scored five points vs. Ryder and added one rebound in 18 minutes of action.

BYU fan smashes a CougarTail

A BYU fan this week was put on the big screen at a game and immediately started devouring a full CougarTail, much to the glee of the Cougars fans.

So what is a CougarTail, you ask? Per BYU, it is a 16-inch (!!) maple bar and oh my gosh I'm getting secondhand sugar overdose just from watching.