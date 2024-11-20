Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Prairie View 1-3, Fresno State 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Save Mart Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Prairie View is headed into Wednesday's contest after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against SMU. Prairie View was dealt a punishing 110-69 loss at the hands of SMU on Monday. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Prairie View's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tanahj Pettway, who had 20 points, and Braelon Bush, who had 14 points. Pettway had some trouble finding his footing against DePaul two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they lost, Prairie View smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, Fresno State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They took a hard 74-56 fall against Cal-Baker. The Bulldogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Elijah Price, who had 11 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Prairie View's defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Fresno State, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Prairie View beat Fresno State 84-78 when the teams last played back in November of 2016. Will Prairie View repeat their success, or does Fresno State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Prairie View won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.