Eastern Washington Eagles @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Eastern Washington 5-11, Sacramento State 5-10

Eastern Washington is 8-2 against Sacramento State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. The Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Eastern Washington came up short against Portland State and fell 64-59.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took an 80-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Idaho.

Eastern Washington's loss dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Sacramento State, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 5-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Eastern Washington came up short against Sacramento State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 74-69. Can Eastern Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Eastern Washington is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.