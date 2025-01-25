Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: SE Missouri State 10-10, Western Illinois 8-12

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. The Leathernecks are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Western Illinois is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 130.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 62-51 to Little Rock on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SE Missouri State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Lindenwood. The Redhawks have struggled against the Lions recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Western Illinois' loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Western Illinois took their win against SE Missouri State when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 76-55. Will Western Illinois repeat their success, or does SE Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Western Illinois has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SE Missouri State.