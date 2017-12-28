Why Kansas, Wisconsin and 5 more struggling teams are about to catch fire

Each season there are teams that stumble over their feet in non-conference play and get off to sluggish starts, only to find their groove in league play.

There are a number of factors playing into why teams may begin the season with their sea legs. Some may face daunting non-conference schedules, while others may be learning to play as a unit after turning over the roster.

Whatever the case, no team is immune to slow starts -- and as evidenced early in this list -- slow starts can be judged relative to preseason expectations. So let's break down seven teams that have struggled early on but could turn it around as league play kicks into gear.