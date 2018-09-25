Drive Chart
OHIOST
PSU

No. 9 Penn State welcomes No. 4 Ohio State in showdown of top offenses

  • Sep 25, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The booming fireworks that have rocked Beaver Stadium before each of the last few primetime games will be more fitting than usual on Saturday when two of the country's most explosive teams meet.

The two highest scoring offenses will square off as No. 9 Penn State hosts the No. 4 Buckeyes. What's on the line? How about a chance to play for a conference title and even a potential College Football Playoff berth.

"Three of the last four meetings have been decided by seven points or less," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "So this has been a very competitive series for the four years that we've been here."

Never has there been this much firepower on each side.

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are averaging 55.5 points per game and have racked up 63 on each of their last two opponents. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) are getting by at a similar clip. They've scored 54.5 per game and showed off their potential in a 77-point eruption to open the season against Oregon State.

Both offenses run through their quarterbacks, but in different ways.

Penn State's Trace McSorley has long been a Heisman Trophy hopeful with his dual-threat abilities. He's tossed touchdown passes in 32-straight games and recently became just the second Penn State quarterback to rush for 1,000 career yards.

It's his 26-5 record as a starter that has Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's attention.

"(He's) a winner, a guy that can do it all," Meyer said. "And a competitor."

McSorley's running abilities have kept defenses honest in the past. Now, Ohio State has to worry about what has emerged as one of the best offensive lines in the nation.

Penn State's front five have paved the way for more than 200 yards in each of the last seven games. They're averaging 275 rushing yards per game. Tailback Miles Sanders is fresh off a 200-yard, three-touchdown performance, too.

"I think we're in a much different position than we've been in the past with our offensive line," Franklin said. "Not only from protecting our quarterback, but also more consistently being able to run the ball."

The Buckeyes will get a boost in that department with the return of running back Mike Weber. The junior suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of the Buckeye's 49-6 win over Tulane a week ago and did not return.

Weber has had to work hard to produce against Penn State. In two games he's carried the ball 28 times for 92 yards with a touchdown. Production from the Ohio State passing game has been much more pronounced.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is putting together a Heisman Trophy resume of his own. He's completed 87 of 115 passes for 1,194 yards with 16 touchdowns and just one interception. He's second in passing efficiency among FBS players and has been sacked just four times.

Haskins' emergence has changed the complexion of Ohio State's offense. It's not the same option-based spread attack Penn State is used to defending with former Buckeye quarterback J.T. Barrett at the helm.

Instead of relying on his quarterback's running ability, Meyer has counted on Haskins to hit his marks with his arm. And he's done a good job spreading the ball to Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill. The two have combined for 40 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

Meyer, who'll coach in his second game after serving a three-game suspension to start the season for failing to report an assistant coach suspected of domestic violence, had a message for his young quarterback after last week's game.

"I was driving home after the game," Meyer said. "I called (Haskins) just with that message to stay focused. And we've had some pretty high-profile guys around here and I've seen it. One thing about Columbus, Ohio, is this is the show and they become bigger than life, but he's a very humble guy."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 1194 16 1 207.0
D. Haskins 87/115 1194 16 1
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 323 2
J. Dobbins 56 323 2 21
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 299 3
M. Weber 52 299 3 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 2
T. Martell 18 121 2 47
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 1
D. Haskins 10 28 1 17
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
P. Campbell 2 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 299 5
P. Campbell 19 299 5 63
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 259 1
K. Hill 21 259 1 27
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 218 4
T. McLaurin 9 218 4 75
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 205 1
A. Mack 15 205 1 48
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 145 2
J. Dixon 10 145 2 44
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
B. Victor 5 71 1 31
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
D. McCall 5 46 0 35
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
M. Weber 6 41 1 15
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
J. Dobbins 5 39 0 16
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
C. Saunders 5 37 0 19
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
L. Farrell 2 19 1 10
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Olave 2 19 0 14
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 29/29
S. Nuernberger 3/4 0 29/29 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 763 8 2 135.4
T. McSorley 57/106 763 8 2
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 495 5
M. Sanders 71 495 5 48
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 235 6
T. McSorley 41 235 6 20
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 147 4
R. Slade 25 147 4 61
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 84 1
J. Thomas 3 84 1 69
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
K. Hamler 2 32 1 32
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 1
J. Brown 2 10 1 6
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 170 3
K. Hamler 9 170 3 46
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 1
Ju. Johnson 12 141 1 19
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 119 2
B. Polk 6 119 2 41
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 1
D. Thompkins 6 111 1 40
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
M. Sanders 7 56 0 19
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 55 1
M. Hippenhammer 2 55 1 44
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
P. Freiermuth 4 45 1 23
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 2
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
