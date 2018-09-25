Drive Chart
No. 7 Stanford invades No. 8 Notre Dame in battle of unbeatens

  • Sep 25, 2018

Two top-10 teams have not squared off at Notre Dame Stadium since 2005.

That will change Saturday when No. 7 Stanford (4-0) visits No. 8 Notre Dame (4-0) in a prime-time matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET in South Bend, Ind. Expect millions to be glued to their television sets and more than 80,000 fans in the stadium to reach a steady roar.

"I hope it's a great atmosphere," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "We thrive on our home field. We've had a good run going at home. To have a home game against a top-10 opponent when you're a top-10 team, these are the moments that you wait for."

The Fighting Irish opened the season with wins over Michigan, Ball State, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. The first three wins came by single digits, but they rolled to a 56-27 win over the Demon Deacons last week after switching to Ian Book at quarterback in place of Brandon Wimbush.

It seems likely that Book will start again this weekend, although Kelly refuses to show his hand.

"They're both going to prepare the way they have," Kelly said. "Look, it's important that everybody knows that both of these quarterbacks can win football games for us. That's the most important thing. So, as coaches, we have to keep both of them sharp. It's a lot of work during the week, but we'll make sure both of them are ready."

Stanford has posted wins over San Diego State, USC, UC Davis and Oregon. The Cardinal's win last weekend against the Ducks proved to be the most difficult as they held on for a 38-31 victory in overtime.

Junior quarterback K.J. Costello has tossed 10 touchdown passes in his first four games. But the national spotlight will be on his teammate in the backfield, running back Bryce Love, who rushed for 2,118 yards a year ago but is on pace for much less this season with 254 yards and two touchdowns to date.

However, the Fighting Irish know that Love can break off a big run on any given play.

"We know about Bryce Love -- the best back in the country," Kelly said. "Once you think he's down, he's gone. You've got to get him on the ground and tackle him."

Stanford coach David Shaw said Love's persistence and sudden burst were difficult to describe.

"I wish I could explain it," Shaw said. "I have no idea. You never know when those plays are going to happen. The funny thing with him is you get to the point you know it's going to happen, so we don't worry about the three- and four-yard gains with him. At some point, he's going to break one.

"What is unique about Bryce is a lot of those big runs, they're not untouched runs. They're runs where he has to break a tackle, make a guy miss, and then his acceleration, I don't know that I've seen live, on the field, an acceleration like that. Some of you remember 'Rocket' Ismail from Notre Dame. I have not seen a guy in three or four steps get to full speed like Bryce since 'Rocket.'"

This marks the 22nd season in a row that Stanford will play Notre Dame. The winner of the game will claim the Legends Trophy for the next year. The Cardinal have held the trophy since 2015.

Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 1056 10 3 165.5
K. Costello 73/114 1056 10 3
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Mills 0/2 0 0 0
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. West 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 254 2
B. Love 59 254 2 59
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 94 0
T. Speights 13 94 0 38
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 59 1
C. Scarlett 24 59 1 10
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
D. Maddox 8 24 0 7
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mills 1 5 0 5
J. Woods 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Woods 1 3 0 3
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -21 0
K. Costello 7 -21 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 408 7
J. Arcega-Whiteside 17 408 7 80
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 258 0
K. Smith 18 258 0 26
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 127 0
T. Irwin 15 127 0 32
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 103 3
C. Parkinson 8 103 3 23
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 102 0
O. St. Brown 4 102 0 53
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
B. Love 4 27 0 11
T. Speights 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Speights 2 11 0 14
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Scarlett 2 9 0 6
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Harrington 1 8 0 8
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wedington 1 2 0 2
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Wilson 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
M. Antoine 1-0 0.0 2
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 0-0 0.0 2
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Booker 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 13/13
J. Toner 5/6 32 13/13 28
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 589 1 4 114.2
B. Wimbush 42/76 589 1 4
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.7% 338 3 0 179.2
I. Book 28/37 338 3 0
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 263 3
T. Jones Jr. 46 263 3 31
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 245 5
J. Armstrong 47 245 5 42
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 136 1
B. Wimbush 49 136 1 22
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 0
A. Davis 13 41 0 12
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 3
I. Book 11 40 3 11
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Smith 2 16 0 12
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Jurkovec 1 7 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 167 0
M. Boykin 9 167 0 28
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 151 1
C. Claypool 11 151 1 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 142 1
C. Finke 14 142 1 43
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 0
A. Mack 12 135 0 26
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 4 88 0 32
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
J. Armstrong 7 87 0 27
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 66 0
M. Young 1 66 0 66
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Austin 3 39 0 29
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
A. Davis 3 19 0 9
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Kmet 2 17 0 18
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 1
N. Weishar 2 4 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 2
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 15/15
J. Yoon 5/7 0 15/15 30
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
