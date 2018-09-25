Drive Chart
TENN
UGA

Familiarity abounds as No. 2 Georgia hosts Tennessee

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 25, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. -- There's no shortage of familiarity between the staffs of Tennessee and No. 2 Georgia.

It's everywhere you look.

Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt coached with Bulldogs boss Kirby Smart for six years at Alabama before moving, ultimately landing in Athens where he served for two years (2014-2015) as the defensive coordinator for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

"Kirby is a really good football coach. He is a very hard worker and focuses on the detail. He is a good coach on the field," Pruitt said. "He is a good scheme guy, and it's not just defensively. He is involved in special teams, and he's involved in offense. You can see all of that in their football program."

That's not all.

Tennessee co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer was Georgia's outside linebackers coach for four seasons (2014-2017), while Vols defensive tackle coach Tracy Rocker worked in the same capacity at Georgia for three years (2014-2016).

You've also got former Georgia tight ends coach John Lilly serving as the "executive assistant" to Pruitt, with Bulldogs co-offensive coordinator Jim Chaney having worked in the same capacity at Tennessee and serving as the team's interim head coach in the 2012 season finale.

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman was the Volunteers' offensive line coach in 2012, while Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friends served in the same capacity in Athens for four years under Richt.

Smart, however, isn't focused on reunions when undefeated Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET).

"We're really concerned about us. We've got enough issues and holes and things we got to fix," said Smart. "We didn't play with the right kind of physicality in the last game and we're certainly concerned with us."

Georgia needed a strip and subsequent score by cornerback Tyson Campbell and a blocked punt by Eric Stokes to beat Missouri 43-29 last week in Columbia. After allowing the Tigers 172 yards rushing and four touchdowns -- all on the ground -- Smart's more concerned about correcting the mistakes.

Ditto for Pruitt.

Tennessee turned the football over six times in last week's 47-21 loss to Florida, a game that saw quarterback Jarrett Guarantano take a hit to his shoulder, forcing him from the contest in the third quarter.

"Jarrett got banged up a little bit, but I said when I first took the job that Jarrett is a tough guy. I saw him yesterday throwing balls and dropping in the indoor facility," Pruitt said. "I think a lot of our guys are itching to get going again, which is a good thing. You always wonder how people are going to respond when you don't play at your best. Everybody associated with Tennessee has got to be disappointed in how things turned out Saturday.

"Nobody is more disappointed than the men in this building. I think everybody involved is trying to find a way to get it right."

Meanwhile, Smart feels his Bulldogs got away from the physical brand of ball they played in previous weeks and wants to see them get back on track against the Vols.

"Yeah, I see the physicality they're trying to run the ball with and stop the run," said Smart. "There's no question they're creating identity, and you can tell the way they're committed to the run, and each game they've gone up with the number of runs they've had. I think that's an important part of football. You got to be able to do that.

"We didn't exactly do what we needed to do to stop the run last week or run the ball. Our concern is us. My concern is not Tennessee's identity."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Tennessee 2-2 -----
2 Georgia 4-0 -----
O/U 52, UGA -31.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 658 2 2 144.3
J. Guarantano 46/72 658 2 2
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 113 1 0 152.2
K. Chryst 7/13 113 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 237 2
T. Jordan 57 237 2 30
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 220 1
T. Chandler 35 220 1 81
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 199 3
M. London 33 199 3 43
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 143 3
J. Banks 35 143 3 23
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 1
J. Palmer 2 27 1 20
P. Fant 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
P. Fant 3 7 0 6
K. Chryst 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Chryst 1 4 0 4
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -6 0
J. Guarantano 14 -6 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 210 0
M. Callaway 14 210 0 51
J. Palmer 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 163 0
J. Palmer 7 163 0 53
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 119 1
J. Jennings 10 119 1 28
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
B. Johnson 8 91 0 29
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 55 0
A. Pope 1 55 0 51
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 1
D. Wood-Anderson 4 34 1 12
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Jordan 2 11 0 8
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Banks 1 10 0 10
M. London 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. London 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Kirkland Jr. 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Kirkland Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Thompson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
B. Cimaglia 4/4 0 14/14 26
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 739 9 2 199.7
J. Fromm 50/69 739 9 2
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 142 2 0 191.3
J. Fields 14/17 142 2 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 28 0 0 133.8
M. Downing 3/4 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 290 2
E. Holyfield 36 290 2 66
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 2
D. Swift 40 190 2 17
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 105 0
J. Cook 22 105 0 36
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 1
B. Herrien 17 100 1 21
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 95 1
D. Robertson 2 95 1 72
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 80 1
T. Simmons 3 80 1 56
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 70 1
J. Fields 8 70 1 17
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
P. Hudson 10 37 0 11
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 36 0
M. Hardman 3 36 0 30
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Tidwell 2 8 0 5
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6 0 6
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Downing 1 2 0 2
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 1 1 0 1
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -8 0
J. Fromm 7 -8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 247 4
M. Hardman 14 247 4 59
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 173 2
J. Holloman 6 173 2 65
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 169 3
R. Ridley 13 169 3 33
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
I. Nauta 7 72 1 20
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
J. Cook 5 54 0 24
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
D. Swift 5 38 0 12
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Blount 2 27 0 19
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
E. Holyfield 1 24 0 24
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
B. Herrien 4 23 0 13
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Godwin 2 20 0 12
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Crumpton 2 20 0 12
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Simmons 2 19 0 12
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Woerner 2 10 0 6
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 1 9 1 9
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 22/22
R. Blankenship 6/8 0 22/22 40
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores