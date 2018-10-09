Drive Chart
FLA
VANDY

No. 14 Florida ready to put clamps on Vanderbilt

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 09, 2018

Florida is brimming with confidence after an emotional win against LSU, which is ranked 12th in the nation.

But the last thing that coach Dan Mullen wants is for the No. 14 Gators to feel overconfident heading into Saturday's matchup at reeling Vanderbilt.

Florida (5-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off its fourth straight victory, knocking off LSU 27-19 in a charged atmosphere at The Swamp. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2 SEC) is still seeking its first conference win, coming off a 41-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia

"I've played in games up there," said Mullen, the former Mississippi State coach.

"It's going to be a different atmosphere than what we've seen. It doesn't have to affect our performance on the field and how we play and how we execute and how we practice all week. It's not going to affect that.

"For our guys to have any thought except for how hard I can go on the next play would be us taking a step backward as a team. That has to be the focus of everybody within the program."

Vanderbilt trailed Georgia 7-3 midway through the second quarter, but the Bulldogs tacked on two more touchdowns, while the Commodores couldn't covert a key fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 14. Despite gaining 230 first-half yards against a talented defense, Vanderbilt trailed 21-6. It got worse from there.

"We're so close," Commodores starting offensive lineman Bruno Reagan said. "We're unbelievably close. It's just about playing better. We're right there. We saw that in the UGA game. We were driving up and down the field against a really good team."

Florida is mostly getting it done with defense. The Gators are third nationally in passing efficiency defense (96.04 rating), eighth in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game) and 19th in total defense (321.0 yards per game).

Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is 28th on the Big Board of NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang. Linebacker Vosean Joseph is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 14 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, against LSU.

Defensive lineman Jachai Polite has six sacks and four forced fumbles. And defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga is flourishing as an edge rusher in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's scheme with 7.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.

Those guys and more -- Florida leads the SEC with 20 sacks -- will be taking aim at Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who is 32 of 66 in two SEC games this season. In between games against South Carolina and Georgia, he was intercepted twice in a narrow 31-27 over FCS opponent Tennessee State.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason suggested that running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and his 6.8 yards per carry could get more time this week. Vaughn has only 65 carries in six games, but Tuesday, Mason referred to him as the "bell cow" among the team's runners.

"(The) best players are going to play," Mason said. "Other guys are going to get their touches intermittently. What we have to do is make sure we get the ball to our best players."

Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks has already shown he can handle hostile road environments this season, leading the Gators to back-to-back wins at Tennessee and Mississippi State in late September.

Franks, a redshirt sophomore, completed 12 of 27 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception against LSU. With Florida down 19-14, Franks led the Gators on a nine-play, 75-yard TD drive early in the fourth quarter that allowed the Gators to regain the lead.

"The biggest thing is to not let our improvement that we keep making slip up," Florida junior receiver Josh Hammond said. "We've got to continue to get better, get better, get better and let that propel us into the game on Saturday."

Florida might be able to find success on the ground as Vanderbilt has allowed 5.9 yards per rush in its past 10 SEC games. The Gators have split most of their backfield reps between Jordan Scarlett (54 carries, 268 yards, two TDs) and Lamical Perine (46-255-2).

Vanderbilt is expected to get back outside linebacker Charles Wright, who missed last week with an undisclosed injury. He had nine sacks last season.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
14 Florida 5-1 -----
Vanderbilt 3-3 -----
O/U 50.5, VANDY +7
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.9% 1122 13 4 139.3
F. Franks 84/153 1122 13 4
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 175.6
K. Trask 4/4 36 0 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
L. Krull 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 268 2
J. Scarlett 54 268 2 30
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 255 2
L. Perine 46 255 2 23
D. Pierce 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 255 2
D. Pierce 25 255 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 152 1
F. Franks 44 152 1 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 98 0
K. Toney 10 98 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Ricks 1 9 0 9
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 1
K. Trask 3 7 1 12
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Clement 1 5 0 5
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
E. Jones 3 -4 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 214 3
F. Swain 10 214 3 65
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 200 3
V. Jefferson 16 200 3 38
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 149 1
J. Hammond 8 149 1 49
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 1
T. Grimes 11 129 1 34
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 2
T. Cleveland 9 96 2 38
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 3
M. Stephens 6 76 3 20
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
K. Toney 5 53 0 19
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
L. Perine 4 49 0 18
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
J. Scarlett 4 48 0 30
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
L. Krull 3 39 0 30
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Lewis 2 27 0 18
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Gamble 3 25 0 12
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Pitts 1 9 0 9
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
D. Pierce 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Pierce 1 6 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/9 21/21
E. McPherson 8/9 0 21/21 45
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Powell 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1400 9 4 134.9
K. Shurmur 113/187 1400 9 4
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 38 0 0 119.9
M. Hasan 4/6 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 439 5
K. Vaughn 65 439 5 78
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 238 1
K. Blasingame 47 238 1 35
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 205 1
J. Wakefield 42 205 1 26
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 56 2
J. Crawford 17 56 2 15
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
K. Lipscomb 3 26 0 14
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Hasan 4 25 0 14
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Tennyson 2 19 0 18
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Marlow 1 7 0 7
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Johnson 2 0 0 6
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -16 0
K. Shurmur 11 -16 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 496 6
K. Lipscomb 45 496 6 68
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 323 2
J. Pinkney 19 323 2 53
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 0
D. Tennyson 3 82 0 49
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 74 1
C. Pierce 6 74 1 20
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
K. Vaughn 6 56 0 27
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
K. Blasingame 5 51 0 22
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Dobbs 5 48 0 18
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Johnson 4 45 0 14
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Ellis 4 39 0 20
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Wakefield 2 27 0 21
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Crawford 3 18 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Coppet 0-0 0.0 1
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. George 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 19/19
R. Guay 6/10 0 19/19 37
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
