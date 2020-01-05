2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, scores, dates, kickoff times, TV channels

The 2019 college football season was yet another eventful affair, but sadly, all of the postseason festivities are coming to a close. The loaded slate of bowl games has pretty much come and gone as we have just one more left to play before No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson meet next Monday in New Orleans in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 13 National Championship

New Orleans 8 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU vs. (3) Clemson Dec. 28 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 8 p.m. (ESPN) (3) Clemson 29, (2) Ohio State 23 Dec. 28 Peach

Atlanta 4 p.m. (ESPN) (1) LSU 63, (4) Oklahoma 28



Selection committee bowl games

Other bowl games