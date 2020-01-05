2019-20 college football bowl schedule, games, scores, dates, kickoff times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
The 2019 college football season was yet another eventful affair, but sadly, all of the postseason festivities are coming to a close. The loaded slate of bowl games has pretty much come and gone as we have just one more left to play before No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson meet next Monday in New Orleans in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Below is the list of the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule with updated scores for games that have been completed. All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 13
| National Championship
New Orleans
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(1) LSU vs. (3) Clemson
|Dec. 28
| Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(3) Clemson 29, (2) Ohio State 23
|Dec. 28
| Peach
Atlanta
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
| (1) LSU 63, (4) Oklahoma 28
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|TV (Time)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
| Sugar
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia 26, Baylor 14
|Jan. 1
| Rose
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
|Dec. 30
| Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Florida 36, Virginia 28
|Dec. 28
| Cotton
Arlington, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 6
| LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)
|Jan. 4
| Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
|Jan. 3
| Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|<strong>Ohio 30, Nevada 21</strong>
|Jan. 2
| Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
|Jan. 2
| Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
|Jan. 1
| Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
|Jan. 1
| Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Alabama 35, Michigan 16
|Dec. 31
| Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
|Dec. 31
| Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Navy 20, Kansas State 17
|Dec. 31
| Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
|Dec. 31
| Belk
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Kentucky 31, Virginia Tech 30
|Dec. 31
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas 38, Utah 10
|Dec. 30
| Redbox
Santa Clara, Calif.
| 4 p.m. (FOX)
|California 35, Illinois 20
|Dec. 30
| Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
|Dec. 30
| First Responder
Dallas
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|W. Kentucky 23, W. Michigan 20
|Dec. 28
| Camping World
Orlando, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
|Dec. 27
| Cheez-It
Phoenix
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Air Force 31, Wash. St. 21
|Dec. 27
| Holiday
San Diego
|8 p.m. (FS1)
|Iowa 49, USC 24
|Dec. 27
| Texas
Houston
|6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
|Dec. 27
| Pinstripe
New York
|3:20 p.m. (ESPN)
|Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
|Dec. 27
| Military
Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|N. Carolina 55, Temple 13
|Dec. 26
| Quick Lane
Detroit
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pittsburgh 34, E. Michigan 30
|Dec. 26
| Independence
Shreveport, La.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|La. Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
|Dec. 24
| Hawaii
Honolulu
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Hawaii 38, BYU 34
|Dec. 23
| Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|UCF 48, Marshall 25
|Dec. 21
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Appalachian State 31, UAB 17
|Dec. 21
| Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Washington 38, Boise State 7
|Dec. 21
| Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
|Dec. 21
| Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|FAU 52, SMU 28
|Dec. 21
| Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
|Dec. 21
| New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|San Diego State 48, C. Michigan 11
|Dec. 20
| Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Kent State 51, Utah State 41
|Dec. 20
| Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Xavier McKinney to enter 2020 NFL Draft
McKinney is projected to be a selection on Day 1 of the draft, according to NFL Draft expert...
-
2020 NFL Draft early entrant tracker
The 2019 season is nearly in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the...
-
LSU vs. Clemson title game picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the national title game between LSU and Clemson...
-
2020 LendingTree Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's 2020 LendingTree Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Alabama stars Jeudy, Wills turn pro
Jeudy and Wills are both expected to be among the top players selected at their respective...
-
Tulane tops USM in Armed Forces Bowl
The Green Wave rolled on Saturday after a not-so-ideal start in Fort Worth
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Rose Bowl: Oregon slides past Wisconsin
No. 6 Oregon started hot, cooled off in a major way and finished in a flury to beat No. 8 Wisconsin
-
Tulane vs. Southern Miss live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Tulane vs. Southern Miss football game