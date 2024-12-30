The No. 19 Missouri Tigers (9-3) will look to wrap up a strong campaign as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) in an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup in the 2024 Music City Bowl on Monday. It's the only bowl game on the schedule that day, making this a spotlight opportunity for programs that have been fighting to get closer to the top of their respective conferences in recent years. Missouri receiver Luther Burden II and right tackle Armand Membou as well as Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and cornerback Jermari Harris are among the NFL opt-outs for this game.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Iowa odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under is 40 points. Missouri is a -141 money-line favorite (risk $141 to win $100), while Iowa is a +119 underdog.

Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Iowa vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Iowa spread: Missouri -2.5

Missouri vs. Iowa over/under: 40 points

Missouri vs. Iowa money line: Missouri -141, Iowa +119

Missouri vs. Iowa expert predictions

For the Music City Bowl 2024, the prediction is going Under the total (40), despite it being the lowest over/under line on the remaining college football odds board.

Iowa's offense had a breakout year by its recent standards, averaging 28 points per game. After being one of the more reliable Under teams in the nation last year, Iowa reversed that trend and its games hit the Over nine times this year.

However, much of Iowa's offensive engine will be unavailable for this game. Johnson, one of the nation's best running backs, is sitting out. Starting quarterback Cade McNamara is in the transfer portal. Missouri is missing some key offensive pieces as well with Burden and Membou sitting.

Iowa ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, while Mizzou ranked sixth in the SEC in that category. Missouri's offense showed explosive capabilities at times, but also got blanked at Alabama and scored just 10 points at Texas A&M, so the Tigers aren't a lock to light up the scoreboard against a physical defense. See which side to back right here.

How to make Missouri vs. Iowa picks

