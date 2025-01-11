The hard deadline for college football underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is Jan. 15, but even into late January, players will be making decisions about their future. Thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, players participating in the national championship on Jan. 20 in Atlanta have until the Jan. 24 to declare and until Jan. 27 to revoke. Most players, however, will have made their declarations official by then.
Some top underclassmen, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, already declared for the NFL Draft. Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter, a projected top-10 pick in the draft, declared following his team's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Some more big names will trickle in as the final few games of the season play out.
Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and are not listed below.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Miami
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|Tyler Booker
|OG
|Alabama
|Ja'Corey Brooks
|WR
|Louisville
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|Missouri
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Alabama
|Will Campbell
|OT
|LSU
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Nate Carter
|RB
|Michigan State
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|OT
|Oregon
|Nick Emmanwori
|DB
|South Carolina
|Dylan Fairchild
|OG
|Georgia
|Joshua Farmer
|DT
|Florida State
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Bowling Green
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|Syracuse
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Kansas State
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Mason Graham
|DL
|Michigan
|Kenneth Grant
|DL
|Michigan
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|Marshall
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|North Carolina
|Derrick Harmon
|DL
|Oregon
|Travis Hunter
|WR/CB
|Colorado
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|DL
|Georgia
|Jordan James
|RB
|Oregon
|Shemar James
|LB
|Florida
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Iowa
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Michigan
|Emery Jones Jr.
|OT
|LSU
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Michigan
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Miami
|Nick Martin
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|Marcus Mbow
|OT
|Purdue
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Missouri
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Alabama
|Walter Nolen
|DL
|Ole Miss
|Jacob Parrish
|CB
|Kansas State
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|Ole Miss
|Jordan Phillips
|DL
|Maryland
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Tennessee
|T.J. Sanders
|DT
|South Carolina
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|OT
|Arizona
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|UCLA
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|Shemar Stewart
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|LSU
|Azareye'h Thomas
|CB
|Florida State
|Deone Walker
|DL
|Kentucky
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|Mykel Williams
|DL
|Georgia
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|S
|Penn State