The hard deadline for college football underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is Jan. 15, but even into late January, players will be making decisions about their future. Thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, players participating in the national championship on Jan. 20 in Atlanta have until the Jan. 24 to declare and until Jan. 27 to revoke. Most players, however, will have made their declarations official by then. 

Some top underclassmen, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, already declared for the NFL Draft. Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter, a projected top-10 pick in the draft, declared following his team's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Some more big names will trickle in as the final few games of the season play out. 

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and are not listed below. 

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool
Elijah ArroyoTEMiami
Elic AyomanorWRStanford
Tyler BookerOGAlabama
Ja'Corey BrooksWRLouisville
Luther Burden IIIWRMissouri
Jihaad CampbellLBAlabama
Will CampbellOTLSU
Abdul CarterEDGEPenn State
Nate CarterRBMichigan State
Josh Conerly Jr.OTOregon
Nick EmmanworiDBSouth Carolina
Dylan FairchildOGGeorgia
Joshua FarmerDTFlorida State
Harold Fannin Jr.TEBowling Green
Oronde Gadsden IITESyracuse 
DJ GiddensRBKansas State
Ollie Gordon IIRBOklahoma State
Mason GrahamDLMichigan
Kenneth GrantDLMichigan
Mike GreenEDGEMarshall
Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky
Omarion HamptonRBNorth Carolina
Derrick HarmonDLOregon
Travis HunterWR/CBColorado
Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsDLGeorgia
Jordan JamesRBOregon
Shemar JamesLBFlorida
Ashton JeantyRBBoise State
Kaleb JohnsonRBIowa
Will JohnsonCBMichigan
Emery Jones Jr.OTLSU
Colston LovelandTEMichigan
Damien MartinezRBMiami
Nick MartinLBOklahoma State
Marcus MbowOTPurdue
Tetairoa McMillanWRArizona
Armand MembouOTMissouri
Jalen MilroeQBAlabama
Walter NolenDLOle Miss
Jacob ParrishCBKansas State
Chris Paul Jr.LBOle Miss
Jordan PhillipsDLMaryland
Dylan SampsonRBTennessee
T.J. SandersDTSouth Carolina
Jonah SavaiinaeaOTArizona
Carson SchwesingerLBUCLA
Nic ScourtonEDGETexas A&M
Shemar StewartDLTexas A&M
Mason TaylorTELSU
Azareye'h ThomasCBFlorida State
Deone WalkerDLKentucky
Jalon WalkerLBGeorgia
Mykel WilliamsDLGeorgia
Kevin Winston Jr.SPenn State