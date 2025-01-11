The hard deadline for college football underclassmen to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is Jan. 15, but even into late January, players will be making decisions about their future. Thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, players participating in the national championship on Jan. 20 in Atlanta have until the Jan. 24 to declare and until Jan. 27 to revoke. Most players, however, will have made their declarations official by then.

Some top underclassmen, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, already declared for the NFL Draft. Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter, a projected top-10 pick in the draft, declared following his team's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Some more big names will trickle in as the final few games of the season play out.

Who is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early and move on to the NFL. Players listed as seniors on their school's official rosters are not included. That means players like Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and are not listed below.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.