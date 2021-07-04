If you hear fireworks in Morgantown, West Virginia, they might be in celebration of a meaningful commitment in addition to the holiday. Four-star cornerback Jacolby Spells announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Sunday, giving West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class a significant boost.

Spells chose West Virginia over Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana and Miami. He had recently taken official visits to Indiana and Miami, but it seems the most convincing trip took place with Neal Brown and his coaching staff.

"I picked West Virginia because when I went up there I felt all family vibes," Spells told 247Sports. "It's a great place and a great town. I built a great relationship with all of the coaches and I got a lot of trust in them coaches -- especially Coach [Travis] Trickett and Coach [ShaDon] Brown. I trust them a lot and I feel like they can develop me and get me to the next level. I also love Coach Neal Brown."

Spells, who plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, made the move from receiver to corner this past season, and is considered one of the fastest players in the state. He is the eleventh member of West Virginia's 2022 class and the first corner to jump on board. His addition pushes West Virginia's 2022 class ranking up to 38th nationally and fifth in the Big 12 behind Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Here's the scouting report on Spells from 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins.