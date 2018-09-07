College Football Week 2 expert picks, top predictions: Pros backing Arizona and Mississippi State

No. 1 Alabama faces a cupcake opponent on Saturday, but No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia face stiff road tests on the second full weekend of college football. The Tigers are 12-point favorites at Texas A&M, while the Bulldogs are laying 10 points at SEC rival South Carolina. In another marquee showdown, Stanford is giving 5.5 points to visiting USC. Those are just a couple of the juicy matchups bettors are wagering on. In Vegas and offshore, college football lines are on the move as the money rolls in from wiseguys and fans alike. Before you lock in any Week 2 college football picks, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports.

SportsLine tapped into its Vegas and offshore sources to see who the pros are on. What they found out: They're all over Arizona as an underdog at Houston.

When the Wildcats opened as six-point underdogs, the wiseguys pounded Arizona repeatedly, sending the line all the way down to 3.5. Arizona's forgettable offensive performance in its first game under Kevin Sumlin, a 28-23 home loss to BYU, might be the first thing the public thinks about when picking Wildcats-Cougars. But wiseguys see value on this Pac-12 program dressing up as an underdog versus the AAC.

SportsLine's insiders also said pro bettors hammered the over in Georgia-South Carolina, with the public following suit. The avalanche of action sent the total soaring from 51.5 to 56.5.

Georgia put up 45 points in a shutout of Austin Peay last week, while South Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 49-15. That's almost 100 combined points between these two teams. Last year, Georgia and South Carolina played to just 34 points, but pro bettors are eyeing last week's offensive outbursts.

Mississippi State is another team that caught the sharps' eye, as they disregarded the Bill Snyder-at-home factor and loaded up on the Bulldogs for their visit to Kansas State.

"There has been a big push on Mississippi State," Jacob Crossman from BetDSI told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs looked great in Joe Moorhead's first game as head coach, even without Nick Fitzgerald. We clearly overestimated the amount of love bettors would have for Bill Snyder at home, and we have had to move Mississippi State from -7 to -10."

The pros also pounded one side of USC-Stanford hard, causing bookmakers everywhere to move their lines.

Who else are the pros pounding this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see which college football teams Vegas pros are hammering Saturday, plus see which side of USC-Stanford is getting all the action, all from pros who make their money on college football.