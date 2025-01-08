Wednesday was a homecoming of sorts for former NFL Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson. The Philadelphia Eagles legend was officially introduced as the head coach of the Delaware State Hornets -- a historically black university in Dover, Delaware.

Aside from taking over a program that's less than two hours south of Lincoln Financial Field, Jackson detailed during the introductory press conference that his ties to the area run deeper than his NFL career.

"My mother and father grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, so the roots are right here," the Los Angeles native said. "I have a lot of family here and this is home to me. … I say that to say that my mom went to Duquesne, but my dad went to Bethune Cookman. So, there are roots in my family that come from a black college."

Jackson's reveal got a resounding applause from the alumni and current Delaware State football players in the crowd. Jackson cut the pleasantries short by making it clear that he's here to make an instant impact on the subpar football program.

In 2024, the Hornets posted an abysmal 1-11 record, including an 0-5 mark in MEAC conference play. The year prior was more of the same as Del State recorded just one win. For Jackson, two wins in two years is unacceptable. He told the media he's not interested in the pitfalls and slow grind that often accompany retooling a football team.

"We're not rebuilding," Jackson said. "This isn't rebuilding. We don't have time to waste. We're doing this right now."

Jackson's immediate plans for the Hornets are lofty.

"The Celebration Bowl," he said. The Celebration Bowl is the annual matchup between the best team in the SWAC vs. the best of the MEAC. "We ain't waiting. We want to be there this year. We want to win the MEAC this year."

In the transfer portal era, there are numerous examples of college coaches flipping a roster to create competitive teams in just one offseason. Normally these programs have established recruiting pipelines with somewhat recognizable brands that create NIL opportunities for recruits. Major bargaining pieces that Delaware State lacks.

For the 38-year-old Jackson to make good on his Celebration Bowl promises, then he'll have to mine through the mid-atlantic for above average, and in some cases elite, prospects who were overlooked by the host of power conference programs that roam the region. Also, he'll have to fend off HBCU powerhouses like Jackson State, North Carolina A&T and others who are also searching for the same diamonds in the rough that Delaware State is hoping to find. Not to mention, just four hours away, Norfolk State got a shot in the arm when Michael Vick agreed to become the Spartans' head coach. As one of his teammates on the Eagles and a Norfolk native, it's assumed that Vick will be knocking on some of the same doors as Jackson.

Jackson -- who also played for Washington and Baltimore -- seemingly understands this. His response to the impending competition for talent is to turn Delaware, and its surrounding communities, into a "No Fly Zone" for schools that are on the same mission as the Hornets.

"We're going to put a gate around Delaware," he said. "Not only Delaware but the closest things to it – Philly, New York, DMV, Baltimore. I played for three NFL teams that are close to this area. And, I don't even want to talk about other areas. Because everyone knows that California is my home. Nowadays with the transfer portal, all this recruiting stuff is crazy. But, there's a lot of guys who are getting overlooked. I want to make sure we don't overlook those guys and give every kid an opportunity."

Jackson is No. 3 all-time in receiving yards among Philadelphia Eagles. Getty

For 15 years, Jackson electrified fans as one of the most prolific deep-threat receivers in the NFL. He is tied the NFL record for the most 80-plus yard touchdowns at five and he stands alone as the NFL's leader in 60-plus yard touchdowns at 26. His path wasn't always smooth, though, and he credits his coaches for shaping him into the leader he believes he's grown into. He would like to have the same impact on his future players.

"The best coach I've ever come across was Andy Reid, No. 1," Jackson said. "He understands family and principles. Behind closed doors, when I talk to these young men, I'll be able to instill that in them," Jackson said. "Overcoming the doubt. … If you want to go there, I know what it takes. The right and the wrongs."

With the college football offseason upon us, it's now crunch time for Jackson and the Hornets. From now until the start of spring practices, he'll have to prove to Delaware State fans that he can efficiently recruit a talent-laden area. Then he'll have to cobble these pieces together in hopes that they can produce on the field. We're not sure which is the tougher task. They will both be challenging for somebody whose only coaching experience was being a high school offensive coordinator for a year. Delaware State is are betting that nobody hits the ground running quite like DeSean Jackson.