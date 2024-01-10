The 2023 college football season came to a close Monday when No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 2 Washington 34-13 in the final College Football Playoff National Championship of the four-team era. The new-look CFP will feature a 12-team playoff starting next season, opening the door for even more teams to compete for a title.

Seven of the 10 title games from the four-team era have been decided by double digits and five were blowouts of at least 20 points. Last week, CBS Sports ranked every CFP semifinal of the four-team era with Georgia's dramatic double-overtime Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma in 2017 topped the list. Georgia's win in the semifinals set up a clash with SEC rival Alabama in the top-ranked championship game of the CFP era as well.

Another memorable title game featured Clemson finally getting over the hump and capturing its first championship since 1981. The Tigers overcame a double-digit deficit to knock off the Crimson Tide in one of three championship meetings between two of the most decorated programs of the CFP era.

In honor of the CFP going to an expanded format starting next season, here is every title game raked 1-10:

1. No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT, 2017)

By now you know the story. After Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled in the first half, coach Nick Saban inserted backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the lineup. With the Crimson Tide trailing 13-0 at the break, Tagovailoa delivered a spark off the bench and finished the night with 166 yards passing and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa had arguably the most iconic moment in the history of the CFP when he connected with future Heisman winner DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown on Alabama's second offensive play of overtime to capture the title.

2. No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 (2016)

Clemson entered the fourth quarter of the CFP title game down 10 to Alabama before scoring on a 4-yard touchdown from Deshaun Watson to Mike Williams and a 1-yard touchdown run from Wayne Gallman to lead. Alabama took the lead back with 2:07 left when Hurts scrambled up the middle for a 30-yard score, but Clemson would have the last laugh. Watson led Clemson on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown catch by Hunter Renfrow with a single second remaining. If Tagovailoa's walk-off touchdown is the most iconic championship moment in the CFP era, Watson's last-second touchdown is a close second.

3. No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (2021)

The rematch of the 2017 CFP title game and that season's SEC Championship Game ended with another memorable moment. After Alabama took an 18-13 lead with 10:14 remaining, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Adonai Mitchell and Brock Bowers to extend its lead to eight with less than four minutes remaining. Alabama had one final chance to send the game to overcome, but Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo intercepted Bryce Young's pass and returned it 79 yards the other way for six. That play not only sealed Georgia's first national title in 41 years but provided revenge for the national title loss suffered four years prior.

4. No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2015)

The first of three championship meetings between Alabama and Clemson ended with the Crimson Tide capturing their first title of the CFP era. Alabama quarterback Jake Coker finished with 335 yards passing and tight end O.J. Howard finished with five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth quarter featured 40 total points scored and Derrick Henry's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:07 remaining put the game on ice.

5. No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 (2019)

LSU completed one of the most dominant seasons of any team in the CFP era by knocking off 14-0 Clemson in the national championship. Clemson raced out to a 17-7 lead in the opening moments of the second quarter, but LSU responded with three consecutive touchdown drives to end the half. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow concluded his college career by throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

6. No. 1 Michigan 34, No. 2 Washington 13 (2023)

Coming into this game, you knew the key to victory for Michigan would be to run the football ... and it did just that. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards became the first teammates to each rush for more than 100 yards in a national championship since 2013, while Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had the fewest yards passing by a winning quarterback (130) in a championship game since 2010. The Wolverines captured their first title since 1997 in possibly the final game of Jim Harbaugh's coaching career at his alma mater.

7. No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 (2014)

The first CFP national title ended with Ohio State winning it all behind third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. After Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett suffered an injury against Michigan in the final week of the regular season, Jones stepped in and led the Buckeyes to a blowout win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game and an upset victory over No. 1 Alabama in the CFP semifinals to reach the title game. Jones threw for 242 yards and Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns to cap a storybook season.

8. No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 (2018)

After Alabama ended Clemson's season the year prior in the CFP semifinals, the Tigers won their second CFP championship with a blowout win at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas drilled a 25-yard field goal in the opening minute of the second quarter to take a 16-14 lead, but Clemson closed the game out by scoring 30 answered points behind big plays from freshman Trevor Lawrence.

9. No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 (2020)

The COVID-19-shortened season was capped at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida with Alabama making its case as the best team in the history of the CFP. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones had himself a day by completing 36 of 45 attempts for 464 yards and five touchdowns. The Crimson Tide controlled the time of possession and never trailed.

10. No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 (2022)

There was a slim glimmer of hope in the final minutes of the first quarter that this could end up being a competitive championship game. TCU quarterback Max Duggan scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cut Georgia's lead to 10-7, but the Horned Frogs couldn't do much after that moment. Georgia controlled the time of possession, outgained TCU in total yards by a wide margin, forced three turnovers and dominated in every facet of the game. There will never (hopefully) be another blowout like this in a championship game.