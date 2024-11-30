After being picked to finish last in the preseason Big 12 media poll, Arizona State might be just one win away from reaching the conference championship game. That win will have to come against rival Arizona in the Territorial Cup.

The Sun Devils have been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season, and they enter rivalry weekend having won four games in a row and tied atop the Big 12 with a 6-2 record in conference play. Their latest win was a massive one against BYU. Star running back Cam Skattebo ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Now Arizona State is on the doorstep of a spot in the conference title game, and it's the top-ranked Big 12 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. It just has to finish the job this weekend.

Arizona has been heading in the opposite direction all season. The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games, and many of them haven't even been close. Last weekend, Arizona got crushed by TCU in a 49-28 blowout. The Wildcats' defense allowed the Horned Frogs to explode for 450 yards with 303 of those coming through the air.

Offensively, the duo of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan have made some big plays, but it hasn't been enough in most games. Will that change this Saturday?

Where to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arizona vs. Arizona State spread, odds

Arizona State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 53.5 points.

Arizona vs. Arizona State series history

Arizona State has won six out of its last nine games against Arizona.