Sears (7-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Astros, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits over six innings. He struck out three.

Four of the runs charged to Sears came in the seventh inning, where the first four batters to reach before the A's turned to the bullpen. It's a rough final line for Sears, who had won three straight starts while pitching to a 2.42 ERA in his previous four outings. The 28-year-old southpaw now sports a 4.81 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 83:32 K:BB across 112.1 innings this season. Sears will look to bounce back in his next start, currently slated for early next week in San Francisco.