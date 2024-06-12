The Blue Jays acquired Fisher from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for utility man Cavan Biggio, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Toronto didn't have much leverage in any trade discussions pertaining to Biggio after designating him for assignment over the weekend, but the club was at least able to get back an interesting minor-league reliever in Fisher. A 2018 fourth-round pick, Fisher has split the 2024 campaign between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa, striking out 30 batters over just 19 innings but also issuing 15 walks and compiling a bloated 5.68 ERA. The Blue Jays haven't revealed whether Fisher will be immediately assigned to Triple-A Buffalo or Double-A New Hampshire.