Fried (7-5) took the loss against Arizona on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Fried held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the first four innings before surrendering a leadoff shot to Eugenio Suarez to open the fifth. That would end up being the only run scored on the night, leading to the lefty taking his second straight loss. Fried has now logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he has just one win to show for it over that stretch. He's also issued three walks in three of his last five starts.