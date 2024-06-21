Junis (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday.

After making the Brewers' rotation to start the season, Junis only made one start before being placed on the IL with a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder. A few weeks later, his recovery was delayed after being hit in the head by a ball during batting practice. However, after two months, Junis will finally return to Milwaukee's active roster. While he threw a four-inning simulated game this week, Junis is expected to work out of the bullpen before eventually re-entering the rotation. Bradley Blalock was optioned to Double-A Biloxi in a corresponding move.