The Cardinals have selected Campos with the 109th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The Arizona State product was a Buster Posey Award semi-finalist as a sophomore in 2023, and Campos is an on-base machine at the plate, combining excellent contact rates with strong plate discipline. His power took a step forward in 2024 as well, and while he doesn't have outstanding physical tools behind the plate, he's an adequate defensive catcher due to his baseball IQ. His bat will likely need to continue to progress for Campos to emerge as more than a backup option in the majors.