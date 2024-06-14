Faucher struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings of relief to Thursday to record his fifth hold of the season in a loss to the Mets.

The 28-year-old right-hander continues to give the Marlins solid innings while seeing occasional high-leverage work. Faucher has been scored upon only twice in his last 12 appearances, posting a 2.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 11.1 innings over that stretch. JT Chargois' return from the IL figures to bump him down another spot in the bullpen pecking order, but if Miami cleans house at the deadline and ships out relievers like Tanner Scott, there could be an opening for Faucher in the late-inning crew.