The Marlins acquired Caba and Emaarion Boyd from the Phillies on Sunday in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo (elbow) and minor-league catcher Paul McIntosh, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Caba was one of Philadelphia's top prospects after signing in the 2022-23 international class and split the 2024 campaign between rookie ball and Single-A Clearwater. He'll likely return to the Single-A level to begin 2025 given his .493 OPS in 26 games there during 2024, but he showcased a strong eye at the plate with a 14.4 percent walk rate in addition to his plus-glove at shortstop.