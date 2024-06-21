Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Nimmo was active early, walking and scoring a run in the first inning and hitting a two-run home run in the second. He then singled and scored again in the fourth frame. Since moving to second in the lineup June 13, Nimmo has five multi-hit games, three home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored. On the season, he is now slashing .244/.359/.424 with 10 homers, 42 RBI and 45 runs scored through 309 plate appearances.