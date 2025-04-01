Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's 10-4 win over Miami.

Nimmo put the finishing touches on Monday's rout with a two-run shot in the sixth inning to push the Mets in front 10-1. The veteran outfielder was limited in spring training due to a knee issue, but each of his four regular-season appearances have come in left field thus far, and Nimmo shouldn't struggle for RBI opportunities in 2025 while batting in the heart of New York's star-studded lineup.