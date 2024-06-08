Merrill went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Merrill's first steal since May 14. Over the 20 contests between thefts, he hit a meager .224 (15-for-67) with no walks and just one extra-base hit. The 21-year-old is still at a respectable .268/.303/.344 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight steals over 63 contests this year. Merrill has been benched against some left-handed pitchers recently, but he should have no trouble maintaining a majority of the playing time in center field over Jose Azocar.