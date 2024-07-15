The Red Sox have selected Tolle with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A big 6-foot-6, 250-pound southpaw from TCU, Tolle was a standout two-way player his first two years with Wichita State before transferring. It quickly became clear with the Horned Frogs that he should focus exclusively on pitching, and he went on to win Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year. Tolle leans heavily on his low-90s fastball (touches 96 mph) that plays up due to extension. His average slider is his best secondary pitch.