The Reds are expected to recall Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, sources tell Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Once a top pitching prospect in the Blue Jays system, Zulueta's development was sidetracked by Tommy John surgery in 2019 and a right knee injury that kept him out for most of the 2021 season. He was cast off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in March and was scooped up by the Reds, who optioned him to Louisville coming out of spring training. The 26-year-old righty has thrived out of the Triple-A bullpen this season, riding an upper-90s fastball and plus slider to a 2.84 ERA and 40 punchouts over 31.2 innings. Zulueta has exhibited some control problems both this season (14.5 percent walk rate) and throughout his minor-league career, so the Reds may be inclined to deploy him in lower-leverage spots initially.