Sasaki's Nippon Professional Baseball team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, are expected to announce in the next few days whether it will post the pitcher this offseason, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Several executives have told Romero that the announcement could come before the end of this week. Sasaki has informed the Marines of his desire to be posted for major-league teams, but the team has to sign off on the move since Sasaki doesn't qualify for international free agency. If he is posted before Dec. 15, the most Sasaki could receive is $2.5 million in bonus pool money. That number rises to around $7 million if he's posted after that date. The Dodgers are considered the early favorites to sign Sasaki if he is indeed posted, but there will be widespread interest in the 23-year-old.