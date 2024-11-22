Grisham agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Yankees on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Grisham signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in January after spending the last four seasons with the Padres. He appeared in just 76 regular-season games in 2024 while serving in a depth role in the outfield behind Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and Grisham finished with a slash line of .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs and 31 RBI over 208 plate appearances. Grisham could see more playing time in 2025 if Soto and/or Verdugo opt to take their talents elsewhere in free agency.