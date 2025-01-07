White posted 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over San Antonio.

The 24-year-old guard topped 20 points for the fifth time in the last six games, while the four steals tied his season high. White's overall numbers have taken a slight step backward from his breakout 2023-24 campaign, but his 3.1 made threes a game would be a new personal best. Over 13 contests since a brief two-game absence in early December due to a sprained ankle, White is averaging 18.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.2 steals.