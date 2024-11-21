Tyson had 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over New Orleans.

Tyson got his first career start Wednesday and he ended up doing it all for Cleveland while posting a double-double and putting forth the best performance of his young career in a winning effort. Tyson, who recorded team-high marks in assists and steals, set career-high marks in every statistical category, previously tallying at least three points in two outings this year.