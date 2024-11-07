Aldama amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 victory over the Lakers.

Aldama got another start with Desmond Bane (oblique) sidelined, and the Spaniard continues to do what he does best -- rack up stats and fill the boxscore any time he gets decent minutes. Aldama has scored in double digits in five of his seven starts this season, and he's putting up 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.6 blocks per game when running with the first unit.