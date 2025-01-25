Edey ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 139-126 win over the Pelicans.

Even though the big man was on the wrong end of a poster dunk by Yves Missi, Edey still posted a decent stat line while notching a double-double for the first time since his 21-point, 16-rebound effort against the Raptors on Dec. 26. Edey has started in all but one of his 11 appearances in January, averaging 5.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 18.5 minutes per game in that span.