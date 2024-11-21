Young racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-97 loss to the Warriors.

Young continues to deliver outstanding numbers as one of the best playmakers in the league, and he's averaging a robust 11.6 assists per contest. However, his scoring numbers are trending in the wrong direction, and he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four outings. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about a mini-slump for the star floor general, and he should remain one of the best players for the Hawks in every single game as long as he stays healthy.