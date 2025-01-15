Young (illness) contributed 43 points (13-31 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 122-117 win over Phoenix.

Initially listed as questionable heading into Tuesday's contest with an illness, Young played through the ailment and took on a monstrous 44 percent usage rate while the Hawks were down two key scoring options in Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and De'Andre Hunter (foot). Though he bludgeoned his way to a season-high scoring total, he wasn't particularly efficient from the field matched his season low with five assists. If either or both of Johnson and Hunter can return for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Young would likely sacrifice some of the scoring burden, though his assist count could rise back up.