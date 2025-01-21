Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes before exiting.

Williams will miss the final quarter of a tightly-contested matchup, opening the door for Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh to see more opportunities down the stretch. Williams can be considered day-to-day until the team has more to share about his availability going forward.