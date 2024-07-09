Share Video

Kessler (rest) will not play in Tuesday's Salt Lake City Summer League matchup versus the Thunder, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Kessler tallied 10 points, six rebounds, a game-high five blocks, two assists and two steals in Monday's Summer League win over the Grizzlies. However, the third-year professional will sit out of Tuesday's matchup, allowing the Jazz to get a better look at their rookie class of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. Kessler's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.

