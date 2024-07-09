Kessler (rest) will not play in Tuesday's Salt Lake City Summer League matchup versus the Thunder, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Kessler tallied 10 points, six rebounds, a game-high five blocks, two assists and two steals in Monday's Summer League win over the Grizzlies. However, the third-year professional will sit out of Tuesday's matchup, allowing the Jazz to get a better look at their rookie class of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. Kessler's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.