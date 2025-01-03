The Kings recalled Carter from the G League's Stockton Kings Friday, making him available for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Carter underwent left shoulder surgery in July and has spent the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign rehabbing. However, Carter has now made two G league appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in 33.2 minutes. The rookie guard will likely compete for depth minutes in Sacramento's backcourt.