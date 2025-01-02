McBride has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left hamstring tightness.

Initially announced as a starter in place of the injured Jalen Brunson (calf), McBride was a late scratch after apparently tweaking his hamstring during warmups. Given the nature of the injury, McBride would appear to be at risk of missing the Knicks' next game Friday versus the Thunder. McBride has served as the lead guard off New York's bench for much of the season, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field over 28 appearances.