Murray provided 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Knicks.

Murray put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort, putting up his highest scoring output since a 45-point eruption in the Jan. 14 win over Dallas. The 27-year-old is looking for his first career All-Star selection in 2024-25, and he's making a push with averages of 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.2 three-pointers across his last nine outings. Murray is shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 92.6 percent from the free-throw line over this time.