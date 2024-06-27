Furphy was selected by the Pacers with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Pacers traded up one spot with the Spurs to grab Furphy, who's coming off of a freshman season at Kansas in which he averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 made threes per game. Furphy is an intriguing blend of size and shooting, having knocked down 35.2 percent of his three-point looks at Kansas. He's unlikely to make much of an impact in Year 1 but could be an interesting developmental project for the Pacers.