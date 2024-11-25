Furphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Furphy was deemed available to return after spraining his ankle during Sunday's win over the Wizards, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set. With Andrew Nembhard (knee), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Ben Sheppard (oblique) all out, Furphy had worked his way into the rotation, so in the rookie's absence, T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson and Jarace Walker are candidates for a few extra minutes.