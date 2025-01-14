The Pacers recalled Furphy from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday.

After being assigned to the Mad Ants on Monday, Furphy is back with the parent club in short order with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) doubtful for Tuesday. The 20-year-old rookie second-rounder is logging just 8.3 minutes per game over 26 appearances with the Pacers this year, so Furphy's presence shouldn't have a major effect on Indiana's rotation, and there's no guarantee he'll see the floor in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.