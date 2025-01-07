Booker had 10 points (3-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the 76ers.

Booker was held to a season-low 10 points Monday, but the Suns were still able to snap a four-game losing streak. Big changes could be coming to Phoenix with the franchise linked to Jimmy Butler, and it's no secret that Bradley Beal could be on the way out. Whatever happens, Booker's fantasy value is unlikely to change much as he'll continue to be a focal point of the offense in any scenario.