The Nuggets declined Cancar's (knee) $2.35 million team option for the 2024-25 season Sunday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Cancar will thus be eligible to begin negotiating with teams as an unrestricted free agent beginning July 30. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, but Cancar is expected to return to game action for the Slovenian national team in a 2024 Summer Olympics qualifying tournament in July. According to Durando, the Nuggets haven't closed the door on re-signing Cancar on a minimum contract. During his last healthy season with Denver in 2022-23, Cancar appeared in 60 games and averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes.