Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was entering the NFL MVP conversation a few weeks ago, but after back-to-back losses, is the Washington signal-caller still an unquestioned top option in the Week 12 Fantasy football QB rankings? He is the QB21 on a points-per-game basis over the last two weeks, and last week, receiver Terry McLaurin was one of the Fantasy football busts with one reception for 10 yards. How confident can you feel about including these Commanders in Week 12 Football football lineups?

The Commanders have one of the favorable Week 12 Fantasy football matchups against the Cowboys, who have allowed 34 points in back-to-back contests. This matchup boosts the outlook in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, but you still may find other options on your roster or in waiver wires that are a more attractive start for Week 12 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times and released its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed 68.7% of his passes this season for 2,338 yards and 10 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He's also rushed for 482 yards and four touchdowns, and now he has an intriguing matchup against a Cowboys defense that allows 29.3 points per game (31st in the NFL).

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts and the Eagles got off to a slow start but they've flipped a switch since an early bye (Week 5) and his numbers have been incredible since. He's completing 70.2% of his passes over his last six games and has thrown eight touchdowns against only one interception. Most importantly for anybody who rosters him, he's rushed for nine touchdowns in that span and his utilization as a goal-to-go powerhouse alone makes him a must-start every week.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: It's a little shocking to see Mahomes all the way down at QB15 in CBS Sports PPR leagues this season but he is coming off a three-touchdown game in a loss to the Bills and has two in his last three outings now. He'll take on the Panthers on Sunday and they rank last in the NFL in scoring defense and 24th in pass defense. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: The consensus top pick in 2024 Fantasy football drafts missed the first eight games of the season, much to the dismay of those who selected him. However, the 49ers have wasted no time getting him heavily involved in the offense upon his return, plying him with 42 touches in his first two games. He's turned those opportunities into 213 scrimmage yards and it feels like a matter of time before scoring chances start coming his way again after he scored 21 times last season.

2. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: In the six games that Tua Tagovailoa has started for Miami this season, Achane has had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in five of them. Now he'll match up with a New England defense that ranks 20th against the run this season and Dolphins running backs combined for 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Patriots earlier this season (Achane only played 11 snaps because of a concussion).

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery eats into Gibbs' scoring opportunities but there is more than enough to go around in this offense, with Gibbs producing 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He's averaging 6.0 yards per carry and now he'll take on a Colts defense that allowed Breece Hall to rack up 30 points in PPR leagues last week. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown had 11 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns last week in a win over the Jaguars, either tying or setting new season-highs in all three categories. He's scored in eight consecutive games now and remains a source of reliable production on a weekly basis despite the fact that he's playing in the NFL's most loaded offense. The Colts rank 26th in the NFL in pass defense and will have their hands full with St. Brown in Week 12.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson is averaging a staggering 97.3 yards per game during his five-year NFL career and he's been targeted at least eight times in eight consecutive games. He's had at least 100 yards receiving in four of his six career matchups with the Bears and Chicago just gave up 150 receiving yards to Christian Watson last week.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins was the NFL's receiving leader when he suffered a hamstring injury that sent him to IR and the Texans have been methodical in working him back into the mix, much to the chagrin of anybody who rosters him. He was activated off injured reserve in Week 10 but didn't dress and then only played 47% of snaps in his return to action last week. However, it was easy to see his big-play ability in limited work against the Cowboys, as he was targeted seven times and had four catches for 54 yards in addition to a 77-yard touchdown on a screen that was called back on the first play from scrimmage. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 12 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Last week may give Kelce Fantasy football managers flashbacks to the slow start of the season after having two receptions for eight yards against the Bills, but given the elite tight end's play over the last two months, last week is likely the outlier. Kelce entered last week as TE3 in Fantasy football since Week 4 and given a matchup against the Panthers, allowing a league-high 31 points per game this season, expect a vintage Kelce performance on Sunday.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle missed last week with a hamstring injury but told the media this week he "can't pass up playing the Packers," so it appears the TE1 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis is a go for Sunday. Kittle is averaging 78.7 yards over his last three games against Green Bay, so it's understandable why he doesn't want to miss this matchup.

3. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the TE1 in Fantasy football this season and had 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown last week against the Dolphins. He has a touchdown in back-to-back games and is second in the NFL in receptions (70). Bowers has at least eight targets in five of his last six games and is the primary offensive weapon in Las Vegas. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 12 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Texans D/ST: The Texans gave up just 10 points in last week's win over the Cowboys, racking up five sacks and an interception. On Sunday, the Texans will take on the Tennessee Titans, an offense that's averaging only 17.0 points per game. Houston also ranks fifth in the NFL with 34 sacks on the season, making the Texans a top option this week.

2. Chiefs D/ST: Kansas City's defense is giving up 297.5 yards per game this season, the fifth-fewest in the league. The Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a team that ranks dead-last in total offense, averaging only 280.7 yards per game.

3. Broncos D/ST: The Broncos held the high-flying Falcons to just six points in last week's lopsided victory at home. Denver's defense also dominated Sunday's opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, once already this season. In the 34-18 win over the Raiders on Oct. 6, the defense finished with three sacks and three interceptions. See more top D/ST here.

How to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings



Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at tight end, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you target in your Week 12 Fantasy football rankings, and which surprising tight end could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.